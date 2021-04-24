Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.