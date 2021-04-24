Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

BERY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.48. 1,049,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

