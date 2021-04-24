Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Yum China by 20.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Yum China by 10.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $59.13. 1,537,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.