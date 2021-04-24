Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $33.14 Million Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 4,044.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651,057 shares during the quarter. Cedar Fair makes up about 2.3% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $33,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $2,807,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

NYSE FUN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,403. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.