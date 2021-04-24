Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $886,000 Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.4% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,467,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 172,970 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $160,620,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

GPK traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,950. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

