Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.54. 3,163,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,605. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.