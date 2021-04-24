Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,663 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after acquiring an additional 352,371 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,479. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

