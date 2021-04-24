Zeusshield Trading 54.7% Lower This Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $519,310.47 and $5,038.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 54.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00091348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00643637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.42 or 0.08064119 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

