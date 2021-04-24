Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith Sells 14,267 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZION opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Argus increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

