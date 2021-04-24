ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Cap Achieves $1.24 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $75,851.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00262739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01016308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.61 or 0.99993331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00604387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.