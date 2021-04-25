$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.11). Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.79.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,490. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $75.31 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -161.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

