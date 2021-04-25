-$0.02 EPS Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

NYSE KOR opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Corvus Gold has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.