$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $11.33. 70,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,588. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

