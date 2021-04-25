-$0.12 EPS Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). Impinj posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. 96,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,045. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $79.05.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,575,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 147,703 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 570.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

