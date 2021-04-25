$0.13 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 59,995 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 178.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,955 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

