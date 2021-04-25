-$0.13 EPS Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Twin Disc posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ TWIN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,440. The firm has a market cap of $137.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the third quarter worth about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

