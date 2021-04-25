$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Amcor stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,480,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,518. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,467,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 121,644 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

