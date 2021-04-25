-$0.19 EPS Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). Kadmon also posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDMN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $673.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.