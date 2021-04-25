-$0.31 EPS Expected for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.30). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

SCPH remained flat at $$6.78 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,096. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

