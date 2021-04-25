$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

KRG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 535,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,617. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 293.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

