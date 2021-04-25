$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.75. Itron reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 356.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth $79,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $122.31.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

