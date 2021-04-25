-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.54). PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGS. Credit Suisse Group raised PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie upped their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 89,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 377,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 231,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.13. 184,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $296.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.48.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

