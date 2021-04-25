$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.39) EPS.

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

Shares of NEP opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.