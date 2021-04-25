$0.70 EPS Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.77. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Insiders sold a total of 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in WesBanco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in WesBanco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,336. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

