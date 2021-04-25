$0.86 EPS Expected for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.73. TCF Financial reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

TCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,291,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,317,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF opened at $44.38 on Friday. TCF Financial has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

