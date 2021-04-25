$0.91 EPS Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.98. WSFS Financial posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 297.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

WSFS traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 339,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,439. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after buying an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in WSFS Financial by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

