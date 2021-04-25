$1.07 EPS Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

NGVT stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 163,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,297. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.