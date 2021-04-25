$1.23 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post $1.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $450,000.00. XOMA reported sales of $800,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $11.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $20.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $25.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $37.29. 18,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. XOMA has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $419.81 million, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

