$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $11.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Shares of LII opened at $334.46 on Friday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $170.32 and a 1 year high of $339.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total transaction of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

