$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. 757,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Constellium has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Constellium by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Constellium by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,284,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 114,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Constellium by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in Constellium by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

