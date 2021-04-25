10,858 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 805,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

