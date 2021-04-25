1,151 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.21.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $333.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.46 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.09 and a 12 month high of $334.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.29 and a 200-day moving average of $279.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.