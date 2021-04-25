13,300 Shares in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,696,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,352,000.

NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.01 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

