14,143 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 2.4% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $313.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 191.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.50 and a 200 day moving average of $262.63. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.91.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

