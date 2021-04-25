1,608 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $111,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.68 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

