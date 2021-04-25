1,928 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 55,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 310,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

