$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

STX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

