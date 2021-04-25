2,084 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Shares of COF opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $137.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

