$22.55 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce $22.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the lowest is $19.14 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $10.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $77.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.22 million to $89.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $79.52 million, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 151,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,301. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.18. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

