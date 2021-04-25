2,605 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $418.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.52.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.