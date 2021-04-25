27,910 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

