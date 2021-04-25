2,900 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

NYSE:BX opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $87.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.