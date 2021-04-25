$291.24 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report sales of $291.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.00 million and the highest is $294.20 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $256.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,753,042.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,876 shares of company stock worth $1,379,669. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.