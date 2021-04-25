$291.88 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce sales of $291.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $433.10 million. Novavax posted sales of $3.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,535.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,583. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.86. Novavax has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $883,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,201.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,626 shares of company stock worth $15,604,400 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Novavax by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $10,774,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 88,055 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

