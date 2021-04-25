$299.85 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report sales of $299.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.59 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

FELE traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $82.39. 173,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $3,549,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

