$30.19 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post sales of $30.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $30.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $123.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.20 million to $124.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $130.00 million, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $136.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altabancorp.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

ALTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. 35,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,807. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $816.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.