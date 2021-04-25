$345.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report $345.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $329.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

MTW stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 361,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The firm has a market cap of $802.36 million, a P/E ratio of -68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 429,739 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 223,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 456,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 88,660 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

