3,668 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

