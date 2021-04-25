3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $202.20 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.94. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

