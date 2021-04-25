-$4.18 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($6.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.15). United Airlines reported earnings of ($9.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($12.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($5.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.86) to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $252,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in United Airlines by 19.2% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,862,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,299,470. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.